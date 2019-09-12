Biden: ‘Nobody should be in jail’ for drug issues or nonviolent crimes

Former Vice President Joe Biden says “nobody should be in jail” for nonviolent crimes or for drug problems.

At the Democratic presidential debate in Houston on Thursday, Biden is touting his criminal justice reform plan, which would exonerate drug possession offenders and put drug rehabilitation ahead of jail time for such offenders.

Biden is also touting his role in the 1994 crime bill, often used as a strike against him by his rivals, for its introduction of drug courts aimed specifically at minor drug offenses.

And when the debate turned to mass shootings, Biden said he defeated the National Rifle Association by leading the 25-year-old crime bill’s ban on assault weapons.