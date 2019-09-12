$10.7M jackpot-winning NY Lottery ticket sold in the Bronx

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A single jackpot-winning ticket worth $10.7 million was sold at a store in the Bronx, the New York Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket for the numbers drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 11, was sold at TS Stationery located at 3401 Jerome Ave in the Norwood section, according to the organization.

While the identity of Wednesday’s NY Lotto winner is not yet known, someone in the tri-state area, and potentially right in the city, is about to be a millionaire.

The winner now has up to one year to claim their prize. Congratulations, whoever you are!