Using horses to heal veterans

The organization BraveHearts believe in the healing power of animals. BraveHearts is the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans. They serve veterans at no cost, using horses to provide emotional, cognitive, social and physical benefits.

Right now, the U.S. is facing a national health crisis losing 20 veterans every day to suicide. This September, BraveHearts is trying address the epidemic with "Trail to Zero" rides in New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago. Starting at 9am on September 14th at Central Park in New York, veterans will ride horses throughout the Big Apple to bring awareness to the cause.