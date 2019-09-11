Startling video shows 3-year-old Bronx boy pulling out AC unit, climbing out the 7th floor window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Horrifying video shows a 3-year-old boy with autism pulling an air-conditioner from a window of his seventh floor home and then climbing out through the window.

Jeanine Malave, a mom of three, still can't believe what happened, inside her Sotomayor Houses home on Aug. 30.

"I looked left, looked right - I didn't see my son," she said.

A nanny cam shows what happened. Her son, Jariel, pulled at the AC unit for several minutes. Eventually, it came out and Jariel climbed out onto the scaffolding.

Malave thought he was dead, but the boy was playing on the scaffolding on the other side of the building.

Maria Espertome was washing dishes when she spotted Jariel outside. She screamed.

"Give me your hand, little one. Give me your hand," she said in Spanish.

But he was playing and didn't respond. Espertome screamed for Malave who rushed over and pulled her son inside.

"I almost fainted," Malave said.

Property management for the New York City Housing Authority said Malave is at fault because she installed the AC unit herself. Malave had put in a ticket with NYCHA asking for help, but after two weeks without a response, she gave up and did it herself.

"How many times I have to tell them 'I need a box, I need an AC,'" she said.

Jariel is fine and is unaware of the danger he was in.

Malave wants everyone to hear her story so it doesn't happen to anyone else.