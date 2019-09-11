PIX11 remembers Steve Jacobson, news engineer killed on Sept. 11, 2001

NEW YORK — As the world pauses to remember the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 18 years later, PIX11 News is honoring the life of one of our own, killed in the attack on Lower Manhattan.

A 22-year veteran of PIX11, engineer Steve Jacobson was manning the station’s transmitter atop the World Trade Center the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked two commercial planes and flew them into the city’s then-tallest buildings.

The towers collapsed, killing thousands, Jacobson among them. He was survived by a wife and two daughters.

We will always remember his dedication, sacrifice and his service in helping us bring the news of those tragic events to our viewers.

