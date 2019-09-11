Photographers document mom-and-pop storefronts in NYC for gallery show

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Place an order or buy a product at a local business and you’ll often get a side of conversation.

Mom-and-pop shops offer people an authentic New York City experience.

A free exhibition at a gallery in the East Village is dedicated to the iconic businesses and storefronts in Manhattan and other boroughs.

Theater For The New City Gallery is hosting the show at 155 First Avenue at East 10th Street in Manhattan.

It was created by 28 photographers through images and interviews with people at the locations. The goal is to “use photography and oral history to raise public awareness, build community, and encourage advocacy” curators James and Karla Murray said.

You’ll see the photographs and read the stories of the people behind the stores.

James and Karla Murray live in the East Village and have written and published books of New York City photographs.

They hosted two workshops earlier this year and worked with all types of photographers on their composition and interviewing skills.

“Capturing the Faces & Voices of Mom-And-Pop Storefronts” runs until Oct. 27. The space is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

An opening reception will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.