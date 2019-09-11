NYC business recycles discarded fabrics from designers, keeps waste out of landfills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former Sanitation Department employee saw a huge problem with the fashion industry's textile waste.

At the time, Jessica Schreiber had no experience with fashion, but now, she and her company Fabscrap take bags and bags of the fashion industry’s scraps and resell or recycle them for a new set of consumers.

They estimate that in three years in business, they’ve prevented more than 400,00 pounds from ending up in landfills.

Schreiber and her team attended several fashion week panels to educate people in the industry on sustainability.

"Sustainability is so new and what we’re doing is so data driven and brands are really sponges for sustainability and metrics," she said.

Schreiber's business has grown. She moved her warehouse from Queens to a bigger space at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal. There's also a shop in Chelsea.

In addition to the usual rolls and scraps of high-end fabric, customers coming to FabScrap can now pick up what’s known as mock up or mutilated garments.

Schreiber said the growth in the business is proof they are doing something right and something this city needs desperately.