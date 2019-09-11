New photos of group wanted in slashing of 16-year-old at Upper West Side subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a group of men who allegedly stabbed a teenage boy in a Manhattan subway station early Monday morning.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was stabbed around 1:45 a.m. in an attack by a group of up to possibly eight men on the northbound A train platform at the 96th Street-Central Park West subway station on the Upper West Side.

The teen had slashes and stab wounds to his face, arms and torso, and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, authorities said at the time.

Police initially described the group of men who attacked the victim as being in their late teens or early 20s, and Wednesday released the above surveillance images of four of those wanted in connection to the attack.

An MTA worker told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo on Monday that he believed the attack started as an altercation onboard a train and then spilled out onto the station platform, but officials have not confirmed this.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).