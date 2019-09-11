MTA managing director resigns, effective at the end of November

MTA Managing Director Veronique “Ronnie” Hakim announced her resignation Wednesday, effective at the end of November.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve as part of the MTA leadership team,” Hakim said in a statement. “The high point of my career has been turning around the system through the Subway Action Plan, which has resulted in the highest on-time performance rate in 6 years. With the MTA on the rebound and service improving across all agencies, I feel I can move on. ”

Hakim has been managing director since 2015 after spending 2010 through 2014 as the executive director of NJ Transit.

“I want to express my thanks to the dedicated women and men who spend their lives helping New Yorkers move and I am deeply grateful to Governor Cuomo for his personal friendship and I have the greatest admiration for his leadership and guidance, especially moving the Subway Action Plan forward,” she added.‎

“Ronnie has been an indefatigable champion for the 6 million New Yorkers who ride public transit every day, and she helped successfully navigate the MTA through one of its toughest periods by implementing the Subway Action Plan,” MTA Chairman & CEO Patrick J. Foye said in a statement. ” We are incredibly sad to see her leave but she will always be a part of the team that led the MTA through its transformation.”

PIX11’s Greg Mocker also contributed to this report.