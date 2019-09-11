Tributes took place across the nation to remember the lives lost on this day 18 years ago, including here in New York. James Ford reports live from the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Midday with Muller. #NeverForgetAlertMe
Midday with Muller: Remembering 9/11 from New York, Washington and PA
-
Midday with Muller: Dorian update from Florida, fighting for gifted schools
-
Midday with Muller: President Trump condemns mass shootings, but offers few details on where nation goes from here
-
Midday with Muller: Flooding in New Jersey, Garner protests continue
-
Midday with Muller: R. Kelly arrested again, tracking Barry
-
Midday with Muller: Queens shootout, Dorian latest
-
-
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
-
Midday with Muller: Man crushed by elevator, JFK nightmare, Amazon burning
-
Midday with Muller: Camp Junior kicks off, ticker-tape parade celebrates women’s soccer
-
Midday with Muller: Man sought in subway rice cooker incident, family attacked by wolf
-
Midday with Muller: Carolinas brace for Dorian, Facebook’s new venture
-
-
Midday with Muller: Power outage affects Penn Station, anti-Muslim graffiti suspect
-
Midday with Muller: fatal South Orange fire, K-pop convention
-
Midday with Muller: Cop shot in NJ, Equinox under fure