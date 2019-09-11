Man wanted in connection with Queens groping: police

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a forcible touching that occurred in Queens in August.

Authorities received a report on August 31 at around 3 p.m. An unidentified man approached a 38-year-old woman near Ash Avenue and Bowne Street and grabbed the victim in her crotch area, over her clothes. He fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim had no reported injuries.

The man being sought is thought to be 20-30 years old and last seen wearing a blue shirt and white striped pants.

