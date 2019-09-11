Homemade explosive device found near spot of Brooklyn police shootout with masked gunman: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police confirmed Wednesday that an explosive device was discovered near the location where a gunfight between cops and a masked gunman broke out early Labor Day morning, killing the shooter.

The homemade explosive was found in the area of Howard and Dumont avenues, the same area where officers first spotted the masked would-be gunman as they were patrolling in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 2, police said.

The NYPD said it's currently not certain if the device is in any way connected to the shooting and that it's still under investigation.

Upon its discovery, the NYPD Bomb Squad rendered the device safe and there were no injuries, authorities said.

Cops exchanged gunfire with the masked man on Labor Day after he first opened fire on officers in a police cruiser early that morning.

About 30 minutes after he fired those shots and fled, a local resident alerted other officers in the area that a man was attempting to break into a residential backyard on Howard Avenue, the NYPD said.

As responding officers gained access to the backyard area, they were fired at numerous times by the gunman and exchanged gunfire with him, police said. These officers became trapped in the area due to the gunfire, according to authorities.

PIX11 photographer Vincent Shields arrived on the scene in the midst of the shootout and bravely documented the dangerous scene as gunfire echoed through the streets.

While rounds continued to be fired by the suspect, additional officers arrived on the scene and gained access to the backyard area, police said.

Cops returned fire, striking the gunman, allowing them to take him into custody around 4 a.m., authorities said.

The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No police officers were injured in the shootout, officials said.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene that morning, the NYPD said.