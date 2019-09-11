Group fires shots on Brooklyn street; unoccupied vehicles struck: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a group who allegedly fired shots on a Brooklyn street, striking unoccupied vehicles Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call of a man with four people who fired several rounds of shots in the vicinity of Lincoln Place and Classon Avenue, authorities said.

Two unoccupied, parked vehicles were struck with stray bullets, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Police obtained surveillance video of the sought group seen running in the vicinity of the incindent.

