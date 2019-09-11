Double duty dinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's for school lunch? How about what you had for dinner the night before? Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks showcases how families can turn leftovers into appetizing lunches for the kids. It's an easy way to mix things up, plus save time and money.

As host of "Fresh to Frozen and Back" which streams on Roku and Amazon, Diane uses her food expertise to serve up a few dishes on PIX11 Morning News with Betty Nguyen.

DINNER LUNCH

Rotisserie Chicken, Baked Potato, Veg Chicken Panini or Wrap, potato salad

Shrimp Scampi, linguini, veg Shrimp cocktail, pasta primavera

Turkey Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Veg Turkey Meatloaf Sliders w/ mashed pot

Chili, Cheese, Salad Mini DIY Tacos

Honey Sesame Chicken, Rice, Veggie Stir Fry Sesame Chicken & Veggie Un-fried Rice