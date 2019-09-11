Double duty dinners

What's for school lunch?  How about what you had for dinner the night before?  Chef and nutritionist Diane Henderiks showcases how families can turn leftovers into appetizing lunches for the kids.  It's an easy way to mix things up, plus save time and money.

As host of "Fresh to Frozen and Back" which streams on Roku and Amazon, Diane uses her food expertise to serve up a few dishes on PIX11 Morning News with Betty Nguyen.

DINNER                                                                                         LUNCH

Rotisserie Chicken, Baked Potato, Veg                       Chicken Panini or Wrap, potato salad

Shrimp Scampi, linguini, veg                                              Shrimp cocktail, pasta primavera

Turkey Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Veg                   Turkey Meatloaf Sliders w/ mashed pot

Chili, Cheese, Salad                                                                Mini DIY Tacos

Honey Sesame Chicken, Rice, Veggie Stir Fry        Sesame Chicken & Veggie Un-fried Rice

 

