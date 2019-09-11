Beaten kidnapping victim found in Bronx deli basement

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Officers found a kidnapping victim in the basement of a Bronx deli on Wednesday morning after they chased two men into the building, police said.

A deli employee gave the cops access to the basement around 2 a.m., officials said. The officers found a 49-year-old man inside. He told them he’d been kept there for three days.

The victim was near East 234th Street and White Plains Road on Saturday when a four people grabbed him, put him in a dark colored sedan and drove him to the deli, police said.

The group bound and beat the man.

Police have already arrested Orinthia Gifford, 49. She’s charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

Officers are looking for deli employee Richard Millwood, 35, for questioning. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Millwood was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

