AirTrain at JFK Airport suspended in both directions Wednesday morning

QUEENS — The AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport was suspended in both directions early Wednesday morning, according to the airport.

Just after 6:30 a.m. the airport tweeted that AirTrain service was temporarily suspended system-wide.

Kennedy Airport said replacement shuttle bus service is available at all stations to transport travelers to and from the terminals.

Initially, the airport said around 6 a.m. that AirTrain service was only suspended between Federal Circle and airport terminals.

The airport warns travelers that they should allow for extra travel time to get to their gates and flights on time.