Concerns over ‘bee infestation’ after nearly a dozen students stung at playground

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (PIX11) — The first day of school could be nerve racking for many students but in Washington Heights it turned into a terrifying experience when nearly a dozen students were stung by a swarm of bees during recess.

Ten-year-old Hadenliz Bryson was one of those students.

“A bee stung me right on the ball of my ankle,” she told PIX11.

The fourth grader, a student at Kipp Washington Heights Middle School, was in the middle of recess when she says she was stung by a bee at a playground outside the school back on August 19.

“It kind of makes me feel a little scared because I try to hurry up to get past the area now so I don’t get stung again,” she said.

According to her mom, Katrice Bryson, it wasn’t an isolated incident. She says she learned from a case worker at the school that on that same day 10 other students were also stung at the playground.

“It’s a lot of anxiety,” she said. “I mean the kids shouldn’t have to endure that and parents who come and pick their kids up on a daily basis shouldn’t even have to go through that.”

Bryson says she was stung just yesterday. Describing it as an infestation, Bryson says the school isn’t doing much to resolve the problem and called PIX11 in hopes of getting answers.

“All they do is tell the kids basically that to go in this area,” she said.

The playground which is on a property shared by both KIPP Washington Heights and IS 90 is maintained by the NYC Department of Education.

A KIPP spokesperson told PIX11 they are aware of the problem and have brought it to the attention of DOE officials but not much has been done. PIX11 reached out to the DOE to get some answers. Our requests for comment were not immediately returned.