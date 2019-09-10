Woman killed, another injured in devastating crash after SUV runs red light in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A destructive crash in Queens early Tuesday left one woman dead and another hospitalized after another driver ran a red light and struck their vehicle, before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Authorities said it all started around 1:15 a.m. when a man driving a Lexus SUV drove through a red light while driving west on 111th Avenue, near 126th Street, in South Ozone Park.

While driving through the intersection, the Lexus struck a Honda SUV traveling north on 126th Street, striking the passenger side of the Honda and killing Gilda Lascano, 72, on impact, according to police.

Lascano lived on the same block where the fatal collision occurred, according to the NYPD.

The collision sent the Honda crashing into the storefront of flower shop Elegant Floral Design, authorities said.

The female driver of the Honda, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries to her body, according to police.

Meanwhile, the man driving the Lexus apparently fled the scene on foot, police said.

The NYPD said no arrests have been made.