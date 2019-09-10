Rikers Island inmate indicted for sexual assault of correction officer, sexual abuse of 4 sleeping inmates

THE BRONX — A 48-year-old Rikers Island inmate sexually abused four sleeping inmates early one day and then sexually tried to rape a correction officer later that day, officials said.

Antonio Rich was indicted on charges of attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, assault, sexual abuse and forcible touching on Tuesday for the Aug. 10 incidents, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

“The defendant allegedly tried to rape a Correction Officer on Rikers Island, after he allegedly sexually abused four inmates,” Clark said. “Safety in Rikers Island is a priority. We will not tolerant violence or sexual assault against Correction Officers, inmates or anyone else who has to be in the jail.”

Rich allegedly forcibly touched four sleeping inmates with his genitals as he masturbated in the dormitory-style housing area in the Otis Bantum Correction Center around 3 a.m. on Aug. 10, officials said. Around 11:15 p.m., Rich, while naked, attacked a female correction officer. He allegedly broke her belt and tried to pull down her pants. Two other correction officers pulled Rich off of the woman.

The 49-year-old inmate was at Rikers on an assault charge following a May arrest.

Rich is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 25.