Retired FDNY Captain documents 9/11 through art, fights for female first responders

NEW YORK — Retired FDNY Captain Brenda Berkman has spent life blazing her own path.

In 1982, Berkman won the right for women to become New York City firefighters after successfully suing the department.

Berkman’s next defining role came after 9/11, when she responded on her day off to Ground Zero. Berkman has been a voice for the female first responders of 9/11 — both those who died and those who survived.

She retired from the department after 25 years of service, and is now a volunteer tour guide at the 9/11 Memorial.

Berkman also reinvented herself as an artist, transforming her experiences into a series of prints documenting the construction of One World Trade Center.