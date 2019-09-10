NYPD identifies 2 suspects in connection with robbery inside Manhattan jewelry store frequented by well-known rappers

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The NYPD has identified two suspects in a bold August robbery inside a New York jewelry store popular with rappers and other celebrities.

Police say Jaysean Sutton, 39, and Pedro Davila, 27, are wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery, and the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Investigators say three men walked into Avianne & Co. Jewelers on Aug. 25 pretending to be customers before tying up four employees with zip ties and duct tape and ransacking the store.

Closed-circuit video from that day showed at least two of the men were holding handguns. The faces of the men are clearly visible in the video and photos released earlier by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Avianne & Co. Jewelers describes itself as “the leading Custom Diamond Jewelers in Hip Hop and Pop Culture,” on its Facebook page and says it’s the exclusive jeweler for rappers Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Cam’ron and others.

The store has a huge following on social media, and its Instagram account features photos and videos of the elaborate, diamond-encrusted rings, watches, chains and pendants its jewelers have made for their famous clients.