NYC’s subway cars getting dirtier, causing more delays: study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Millions of people depend on New York City’s subway system each day, but what are things commuters can live without? Dirty subway cars and train delays.

Reports of soiled cars are on the rise this year — with about 1,623 complaints — and it’s slowing down service and grossing out riders, according to a report published by The City.

That’s more than the 1,500 reports NYC saw in all of 2017.

“A lot of homeless people bring their garbage on the train and everything, and people just throw everything. It’s unbearable to even sit on the trains now,” said commuter Donna Owens.

Passengers are reporting everything from coffee spills and blood and beer-covered seats to bodily fluids in the subway cars.

Just recently, NYC Transit tweeted to expect longer wait times on the No. 6 line because of a soiled train car.

On May 15, a car was taken out of service because of “a strong odor,” according to The City’s data.

On Mar. 3, an unruly passenger reportedly used a train car as a bathroom.

Though reports of “soiled cars” account for about 1% of subway delays, not all dirty trains cause service disruptions. However at the current pace, we’re on track to see about 2,200 “soiled car” reports for 2019.