Man slashes pair who asked him to stop smoking in Manhattan subway station

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man slashed commuters who asked him to stop smoking in a Manhattan subway station on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two men walked up to the smoker in the Canal Street station around 2:25, an NYPD spokesman said. The smoker attacked and slashed both of the men in the head.

None of the slash wounds were life threatening.

The slasher was arrested at the scene.

Identifying information was not immediately available. The man has not yet been charged.