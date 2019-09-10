Man accused of pointing a gun at a 1-year-old girl during Queens robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — The search is on for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery that took place in South Ozone Park on Friday.

The report came it around 6;10 p.m. A 29-year-old woman was holding her 1-year-old niece and walking into a residence near 135th Place and Sutter Avenue. An unidentified man approached showing a firearm and demanding property.

The woman refused and the man proceeded to point the firearm at the child. The woman complied and the male fled in a dark colored vehicle and a purse containing $7,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.