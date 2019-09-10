Free informational seminar for those living, working in Lower Manhattan on 9/11 or months after

TRIBECA — If you were living, working or a student in Lower Manhattan when the September 11th terrorist attacks happened, or in the months after, there’s a free informational seminar later this month to make sure you know your rights as someone potentially exposed to 9/11 toxins.

Congress has extended the free World Trade Center Health Program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for up to 72 years, and with 68 different cancers being linked to the toxins in the area following the attack, people who were in the area should be informed about resources and benefits available.

The seminar takes place on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 6 p.m., at the Borough of Manhattan Community College’s Tribeca Performing Arts Center, at 199 Chambers St.

Those interested in the event can request tickets here.

The attorneys from Barasch & McGarry, Lila Nordstrom of Studentsof911.org, first responder John Feal of the FealGood Foundation, and doctors from the WTC Health Program will be there to answer questions.