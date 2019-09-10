Five sought in reckless endangerment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Public's assistance is requested in identifying five individuals wanted in connection with a reckless endangerment in Crown Heights on Sunday.

The report came in at around 6:20 p.m. An unidentified man was walking with four others in front of 502 Lincoln Place displaying a firearm and firing several rounds crossing the street.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported but two unoccupied and parked vehicles were struck by stray bullets. The men fled towards Eastern Parkway.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.