Digital contact information will replace printed bus schedules at some bus stops in NYC

Where's the bus? Riders have a number of options to find about arrival times.

Check the cell phone and transit apps for real-time details which are based on GPS systems on all MTA buses. Electronic boards installed by the NYC Department of Transportation at some locations also display the number of stops before the buses arrive.

Sign posts also feature maps and printed bus schedules. Some of those will be changing.

MTA NYC Transit adjusts the timing of routes usually each quarter for ridership flow. When that happens in the future, some of the printed schedule will be replaced with a poster about the digital access. Riders can text and tweet to get the info, they can call 511, or even request a printed copy in the mail.

"The digital divide is real," says NYC Councilmember Justin Brannon. "Go somewhere else and find the savings."

He says he has received phone calls from seniors and low-income New Yorkers who rely on the printed schedules.

The MTA says some bus stops will continue to have schedules and this is a common practice along other transit systems.

“As we modernize bus service, we’re finding ways to provide accurate arrival time information to customers in faster, more efficient ways. Moving to paperless schedules helps reduce our paper waste and makes the most of new technology that puts real-time information in customers’ hands whenever they need it. The $550,000 in recurring annual savings from this initiative allows NYC Transit to redirect our resources to maintaining bus service levels," said MTA NYC Transit Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer.

New York City Transit and MTA Bus Company operate a total of 326 routes serving more than 16,000 bus stops. The Guide-A-Ride signage is being updated in phases beginning in July with signage on 83 bus routes across the city.