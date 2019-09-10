Child at bus stop fatally struck after SUV jumps curb in Brooklyn, crashes into scaffolding

Posted 4:32 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, September 10, 2019

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A child waiting for a bus was killed when a car crashed into scaffolding on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A child died after a Lexus SUV veered onto the sidewalk, struck him and then crashed into scaffolding. (Citizen)

The 10-year-old boy suffered severe trauma to the neck and back after the collision at collision at Ocean Avenue and Avenue L around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD official said. Two others were rushed to a hospital with injuries.

A grey Lexus SUV had veered to the right, jumped the curb at Avenue L and hit the boy, police said. After it hit the boy, it continued on and crashed into scaffolding in front of 1673 Ocean Avenue.

Police have not yet made any arrests. It’s not clear what caused the driver to veer onto the curb.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.