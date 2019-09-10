Child at bus stop fatally struck after SUV jumps curb in Brooklyn, crashes into scaffolding

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A child waiting for a bus was killed when a car crashed into scaffolding on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 10-year-old boy suffered severe trauma to the neck and back after the collision at collision at Ocean Avenue and Avenue L around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD official said. Two others were rushed to a hospital with injuries.

A grey Lexus SUV had veered to the right, jumped the curb at Avenue L and hit the boy, police said. After it hit the boy, it continued on and crashed into scaffolding in front of 1673 Ocean Avenue.

Police have not yet made any arrests. It’s not clear what caused the driver to veer onto the curb.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.