Charlottesville attacker to pay over $75K in restitution to four victims

James Alex Fields, Jr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The man convicted of ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been ordered to pay about $75,000 to some of his victims.

The Daily Progress reports a federal court released the restitution agreement for James Fields on Monday.

The agreement says four victims of the 2017 attack are to receive amounts ranging from about $3,500 to about $60,000. In total, the white supremacist must pay about $75,800.

According to the agreement, all of the victims were informed of their rights to seek restitution.

The car attack came after authorities forced the rally to disband. Anti-racist demonstrators were peacefully marching when Fields plowed into them, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. He’s been convicted of murder, hate crimes and other charges.

