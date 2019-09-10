Car carrier hits NJ Transit trestle in Rutherford, bursts into flames: police

Posted 9:40 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, September 10, 2019

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A vehicle burst into flames after it fell off of a car carrier, struck an NJ Transit trestle and hit two other vehicles Tuesday evening in Rutherford, police said.

There were no injuries reported, according to authorities.

Highland Cross to Union Avenue are shut down and police say it will be “for a while” as the integrity of the bridge is being checked.

According to NJ Transit, at least one train on the Main/Bergen/Port Jervis Live has been delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.