Bronx mom charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of 8-month-old girl

THE BRONX — A 23-year-old Bronx mom was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of her 8-month-old daughter, police said Tuesday.

The baby was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in the Murphy Houses on Vyse Avenue on July 3, officials said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The baby girl died on July 15.

Emily Ramirez was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child following her arrest.

An NYPD spokesman did not have additional details on what led up to the baby girl’s death.