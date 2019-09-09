Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Queens: police

ASTORIA, Queens — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds in Queens, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a foul odor coming from the second floor of 25-55 Steinway St. in Astoria discovered woman lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

The 28-year-old woman had multiple lacerations to the chest, according to authorities.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

There were no signs of forced entry and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.