Video of Manhattan toddlers hugging charms the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — Let’s call it the the toddler hug seen and heard around the world.

A Facebook video lighting up social media shows two Manhattan toddlers' pure joy at the sigh of each other on the street, running to give each other an adorable hug.

The stars of the viral video are 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan, two boys from Washington Heights who have been best friends for at least a year now.

"They just took off toward each other and I just got my phone out as quickly as possible, and just tried to record it," Maxwell's dad, Michael Cisneros, told PIX11 News. "They are just too cute together."

Cisneros said he's not usually one to post private things on Facebook, but explained why he decided to share the video of his son and his best friend.

"With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it's a really beautiful video," said Cisneros.

"The reason that it's getting attention [is] because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy...But if it can change someone's mind, you know, or just change their view on things, then it's totally worth it," the dad said.

At last check, the video has racked up over 100,000 views and over 2,500 shares. The comments have been mostly positive, but there are some naysayers.

"Definitely not staged, and it was just a lucky moment and I got it on camera,” said Cisneros. "Now with all the attention it's getting, it’s just gonna be a great story to tell him when he's older,"

The pint-sized best friends have known each other for over a year now. It's a special relationship and their parents are good friends as well.

“There's not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan's status in Maxwell's eyes,” the father said with a smile.

"It's great to spread the love and to show people that kind of love and beauty in the world," he said.

The boys live in the same neighborhood and just started riding the school bus to daycare together every morning.