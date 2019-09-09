Teen boy stabbed in group attack in Upper West Side subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police were on the scene investigating early Monday after a teenager was stabbed by a group of men in a Manhattan subway station near Central Park, authorities said.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed around 1:45 a.m. in an attack by a group of up to eight men on the station platform of the northbound C train line at the 96th Street-Central Park West subway station on the Upper West Side.

The teen had stab wounds to the arm and torso and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

Police on the scene told PIX11 they expect the boy to survive the attack.

According to police, the group of men who attacked the teen are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

As of just before 4 a.m., the MTA said trains along the B and C lines were bypassing the station in both directions, as police continue their investigation.

For service to or from 96th Street, the MTA advises people to use the nearby 103rd Street station along the same train line, or head west and use the 96th Street station along the No. 1, 2 and 3 train lines.