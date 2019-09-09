Midday with Muller: Costumed character allegedly gropes teen; trial in 2015 explosion begins

Posted 1:27 PM, September 9, 2019, by

An illegal gas line killed two people in 2015. Today, a trial involving the East Village building’s landlord begins. We also look at a crackdown on costumed characters in Times Square after a man dressed as Elmo allegedly groped a teenager. Midday with Muller has the top headlines — watch in the video above.

