Man dressed as Elmo accused of groping teen girl in Times Square: police

MIDTOWN — One of Times Square's costumed characters is facing multiple charges after being accused of touching a teenage girl inappropriately, police said.
According to authorities, the 14-year-old girl had just snapped a photo with the man dressed as Elmo from "Sesame Street" when he allegedly grabbed her buttocks. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, of Passaic, New Jersey, was arrested and is now facing charges including forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to authorities.
The incident is the latest in a long history of the costumed performers harassing and even fighting tourists, often stemming from arguments over tips.
There were several notable violent incidents in 2014, including Spider-Man punching a police officer in the face.
The same year, Woody from Toy Story was nabbed for reportedly groping several young girls, and Cookie Monster was cuffed for allegedly attacking a toddler.
In response to the violence, the city created "designated activity zones" in Times Square to section-off where characters can be and minimize peddling.
PIX11 reached out to the Times Square Alliance for comment on Saturday's incident and is waiting to hear back.