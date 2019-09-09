Man dressed as Elmo accused of groping teen girl in Times Square: police

Posted 5:29 AM, September 9, 2019

MIDTOWN — One of Times Square's costumed characters is facing multiple charges after being accused of touching a teenage girl inappropriately after snapping a photo with her, police said.

According to authorities, the 14-year-old girl had just posed for a photo with the man, who was dressed as Elmo from "Sesame Street," before he allegedly grabbed her buttocks around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, of Passaic, New Jersey, was arrested and is now facing charges including forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to authorities.

