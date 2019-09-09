L.I. duo knock over woman holding baby before choking, kicking landlord: police

BAYVILLE, L.I. — A man and woman face multiple charges after a vicious attack on their landlord that sent him to the hospital and knocked a woman and her baby to the ground Sunday, according to police on Long Island.

Authorities said Johnathan Sunderland, 31, and Jennifer Garcia, 25, went to confront their landlord at his residence on Sunday around 10 p.m.

A woman holding her 1-year-old child started to open the door as the duo knocked, but then they pushed the door open, knocking the woman and her baby to the ground, police said.

Sunderland proceeded to charge toward the landlord, threw him to the ground and started choking him, as Garcia began to kick him in the face, according to police.

Both alleged attackers left the residence but were followed outside by the woman they had just knocked over, authorities said.

While in the driveway, Sunderland took a pellet handgun from his waistband and fired four shots toward the woman, missing her with each shot, police said.

Police arrived on the scene and both Sunderland and Garcia were arrested without further incident, officials said.

The landlord was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, while the female victim and her child were not injured, according to authorities.

Sunderland has been charged with burglary, assault, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child. Meanwhile, Garcia has been charged with burglary, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.