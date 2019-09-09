Get inspired with Mel Robbins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers, get inspired! Mel Robbins is coming to the Big Apple with a show to help everyday folks conquer their problems. Her show, which is taped in New York City, premieres on Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. on PIX11. Robbins explained to PIX11 anchors Betty Nguyen and Dan Mannarino how she turned her life around and is hoping to assist others.