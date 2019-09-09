Four men sought in robbery and beating of delivery man: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The search is on for four suspects in connection with the beating and robbery of a delivery man in the Bronx in mid-August, police said.

Authorities received a report of the incident at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11. The 40-year-old delivery man was leaving 2829 Sedgwick Avenue when the four men punched and kicked him. One of them took the food he was delivering and the group fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention.

