E-bike rider critically injured when struck by garbage truck in Brooklyn: police

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A man riding an e-bike was hit and critically injured by a sanitation truck in Brooklyn Sunday night, according to police.

The 62-year-old cyclist was struck by the garbage truck around 9:30 p.m. when he attempted to cross the intersection at 12th Street and 3rd Avenue in Gowanus, authorities said.

According to police, the truck was making a left turn from 3rd Avenue, onto 12th Street, when it hit the man on the electronic bike.

The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.