Cellphone video showing NYPD lieutenant using force on Brooklyn man sparks lawsuit

Errol Everett is angry and frightened over a violent encounter with NYPD caught on video.

"I'm scared, I feel like I have a target on my back now," Everett told PIX11 News.

The video shows Everett being pulled to the ground, apparently by an NYPD lieutenant. In the video, you can see the lieutenant's actions, punching Everett while other officers hold him down.

"It's traumatizing," he said. "No one should be subjected to that."

Everett, 33, claims this was unprovoked. He says that night about two weeks ago, he was attending a family function and tried to make a quick stop at a liquor store on Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville at the same time officers were in front of the store dealing with another situation.

"I just told them I'm not here for no disrespect, it happened so fast," he said.

Everett is now represented by the attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who has filed a claim against the NYPD against the department on his behalf.

"The police are out of control in this city," he said. "Yes, it is wrong for people to throw objects at police, but it's equally wrong for police to assault innocent victims."

Police arrested Everett for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. They also say that at the time, Everett was wanted for a domestic robbery where he allegedly choked a woman near the location where the incident happened. Everett says one has nothing to do with the other.

The Lieutenant's Union says the officer's bodycam will tell a different story.