Canarsie playground needs help from the city

Parents feel an old school yard next to PS 325 in Canarsie needs some TLC

“It breaks my heart. They are building everything up around here. It's hard to find good parks. Our playground is attached to the school. It could be a good space,” said Christine Gilliam, one of the founding member of a nonprofit community organization called Breukelen Rise.

Gilliam is also is an alumni of PS 325.

“This is my alma mater. My whole family went to the school here. My mother taught here. It’s sad to see the children don’t have what we had,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam say parents were promised this would be cleaned up before the start of the school year. School started last week.

So who is responsible for this property?

A Parks Department spokesperson tells PIX11, “Our staff cleans the asphalt multi-purpose area of the Breukelen ballfields five days a week. We will deploy a team to make targeted landscape improvements including weed removal by the end of this week.”

