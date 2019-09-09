Behind the scenes of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — She's the most booked female speaker in the world and now she's brining her message to the masses with her new TV show!

'The Mel Robbins Show' kicks off Monday, Sept. 16 and Tamsen Fadal went on a "behind the scenes" tour of her studio and found out how this Changemaker is going to help you get the life you deserve.

What's going to set her apart from every other talk show? Mel says the audience will be doing more than watching.

“One of the things that will happen with 'The Mel Robbins Show' is that everything is going to drive to something you can do," she said.

Mel's goal is to change people’s patterns.

“My job is to help see the patterns that aren't working and to help you repair them. If you don't repair them, you'll keep repeating them," she said.

Most people know Mel from her international best-selling book "The Five Second Rule.” Her TED talk on the subject has been viewed over 20 million times. She created the 5 second rule during a dark time in her life.

“I was going bankrupt; my marriage was on the rocks and I was struggling with drinking. I couldn't get out of bed," she said.

So what is the 5 second rule?

“The way it works is the moment you know you need to do something — put down the drink, get to the gym, get to a phone call, you need to have a conversation you're avoiding — you count backwards 5,4,3,2,1, and then you do it.”

Mel says her studio feels safe and accessible. She describes it as a lab, where together with the audience they will talk about problems the average person is facing and take action items to change lives.

"The Mel Robbins Show" airs on PIX 11 at 9 a.m. starting Monday, Sept. 16.