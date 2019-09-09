Alonso hits 46th, 47th HRs as deGrom, Mets top D-backs 3-1

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit two home runs to take the major league lead, Jacob deGrom struck out 11 and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Monday night in the opener of a crucial four-game series for both teams.

The Diamondbacks began the day 1 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot and the Mets trailed by four. Chicago played later at San Diego.

Alonso hit a solo drive in the first inning, then connected for his 47th home run in the fifth. He moved two ahead Mike Trout for most in the majors and closed within five of Aaron Judge’s rookie record set two years ago.

Alonso recorded his fourth career multihomer game. The first baseman also set a team record by reaching base safely in his 34th consecutive game.

DeGrom (9-8) allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. He gave up a home run to former teammate Wilmer Flores in the fifth and little else.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner recorded his 41st career double-digit strikeout game and ninth this season.

DeGrom struck out multiple batters in four innings and reached double-digit strikeouts when he fanned Ketel Marte with a fastball for the first out of the sixth.

Seth Lugo pitched two innings for his fifth save.

Amed Rosario added an RBI single in between the Alonso homers.

Merrill Kelly (10-14) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

The Diamondbacks fell to 11-3 in their last 14 games and lost consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 21-24.