Video shows collision that sent NYPD patrol vehicle onto Brooklyn curb; 5 injured

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Video obtained by PIX11 News shows the moment a minivan and NYPD patrol vehicle collided, sending the police cruiser onto the curb where it hit two 19-year-old women and crashed into a storefront.

Multiple people, including two NYPD officers, were hospitalized following the Saturday night crash at the intersection of 52nd Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park.

The video shows a blinking 'do not walk' pedestrian light, meaning that the traffic light for the minivan was changed from yellow to red just seconds before the collision with the police car.

Police were responding to a call of a pedestrian struck with their lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

The collision happened at 9:45 pm, few hours after the end of Sabbath in the heavily orthodox community. Dozens of bystanders tried to lift the police car to save the young woman:

The two women, the driver of the minivan and the two police officers were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where they were treated. Their injuries are considered minor.

A civilian vehicle struck an NYPD cruiser in a Borough Park crash earlier this evening, injuring 5 including 2 of our officers. Thankfully, all are currently in stable condition. An investigation is underway. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 8, 2019