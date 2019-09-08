Train evacuated due to smoke in Brooklyn subway tunnel: officials

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A subway train was evacuated in Brooklyn Sunday morning due to smoke in a tunnel along the train line, the FDNY said.

According to authorities, a train on the A and C line was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. at the High Street–Brooklyn Bridge station in Brooklyn Heights due to smoke in the subway tunnel.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the incident Sunday saying that FDNY and EMS were on the scene responding to a stalled train with passengers aboard.

FDNY and EMS are on the scene at the High Street subway station responding to a stalled train with passengers aboard. They worked with the MTA and ensured everyone got back to the station platform safely. Expect service changes on the A/C between Brooklyn and Manhattan. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 8, 2019

There were no injuries reported in the incident, the FDNY said, while the mayor confirmed everyone got back to the station platform safely.

Video from the Citizen App shows multiple fire trucks street level at the scene.

The cause of the smoke is not known at this time.

Around 12:25 p.m. the MTA said that northbound A and C trains are holding in stations in Brooklyn in Queens as they temporarily remove power from the tracks to safely move the train that “encountered a mechanical problem” north of High Street.

Earlier, the MTA said northbound A and C trains between Brooklyn and Manhattan were being rerouted to the F line temporarily.

Meanwhile, southbound A and C trains have resumed making normal stops between 59th Street-Columbus Circle in Manhattan and Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn after being temporarily rerouted earlier this morning.