Small plane crash in Nevada kills 2, sends 3 others to hospital

Posted 2:57 PM, September 8, 2019, by

HENDERSON, Nevada — A small plane crashed in Nevada on Saturday night, leaving two people dead and three injured.

The single-engine prop-plane was carrying four people and went down shortly after taking off from the Henderson Executive Airport in Henderson, Nevada, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The aircraft experienced a mechanical issue and was returning when it crashed about a mile south of the airport in a largely undeveloped area, she said.

A bystander who was not aboard the plane tried to help the victims of the crash and suffered injuries from smoke inhalation. That person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Richards said.

One of the passengers died on the scene, and the three others were taken to a nearby hospital where another passenger later died, Richards said.

The two other victims are currently in serious condition and being treated at a nearby hospital.

