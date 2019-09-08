Police use leaf blower to rescue kitten stuck in storm drain on Long Island: authorities

LINDENHURST, L.I. — Police officers came to the rescue of an adorable kitten who got stuck in a storm drain on Long Island Sunday morning, according to Suffolk County Police.

Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. to a call of a cat trapped in a storm drain near Wellwood Avenue and Berry Street in Lindenhurst, police said.

Upon arrival, cops found the furry feline in a pipe between two trains, located on opposing corners, at which time responding officers called for backup from Emergency Service Section (ESS) officers, officials said.

ESS Officers Michael Casper and David Katzen responded and proceeded to climb down into the drains.

Using a leaf blower provided by an area resident, Officer Katzen was able to coax the kitten toward Officer Casper, who then removed it safely from the drain, police said.

After the ordeal, a Good Samaritan brought the kitten to a veterinarian’s office for a medical evaluation, Suffolk County Police said.

See photos of the brave officers rescuing the cat below, thanks to the Suffolk County Police Department: