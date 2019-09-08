Couple arrested after spending over $100k accidentally deposited in their bank account: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Penn. — A couple in Pennsylvania is facing theft charges and over $100,000 in overdraft fees after allegedly using money that was accidentally deposited into their bank account, WITN reports.

State police said the couple living at a home on Cypress Street in Montoursville got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn't theirs.

Investigators said Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T May 31 through a mistake by a teller.

But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money in just over two weeks from June 3 to June 19.

Neighbors were stunned.

"That is kind of shocking. With all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking. There's no way anybody gets away with that stuff," said Nate Weaver, a neighbor.

State police said the couple bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper and a car trailer.

They also said the money was used on bills, car repairs and cash purchases. Along with that, the couple allegedly gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

"I'm not that dumb but some people do stupid things sometimes," said Robert Painton, a neighbor.

Once the bank realized a mistake had been made, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

The bank contacted Tiffany Williams June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

The bank called again June 21.

Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.

A man at the Williams' home said he was Robert's father and had no idea what was going on.

Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on $25,000 bail.